IOM appeals for $514 mln to help Ukrainian refugees

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday appealed for $514 million to support its continued response to the humanitarian needs of war-affected people in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

According to the IOM, since the start of the war, over 7.7 million people have become internally displaced persons in Ukraine, while over 5 million refugees, and at least 233,000 third-country nationals, have sought safety across the border in neighboring countries.

"Humanitarian needs in the region continue to rise, with affected population requiring critical support… The IOM Flash Appeal aims to reach over 10 million people; eight million in Ukraine and two million people who have fled the country. Persons targeted for assistance include internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, third-country nationals, and vulnerable populations including women, children, elderly people and those with disabilities," the organization said on its website.

The Organization will continue to support national and local governments, as well as non-governmental and civil society partners, across a variety of sectors. A key component of the response will be to enhance capacities to manage collective informal shelters, accommodation centres, reception and transit sites in a safe and dignified manner. IOM will also provide temporary shelter and non-food items to those in need.

"Faced with mounting health needs, IOM will continue to improve access to healthcare… In addition, IOM is working to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene infrastructure and service provision… The Organization's established supply chain in the region will continue to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to populations in hard-to-access areas," IOM said.