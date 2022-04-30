Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to speak with Russian representatives on humanitarian, tactical and strategic issues, although he acknowledged that this dialogue is hindered by what the Russians "leave behind."

"I have to hold on to trying to negotiate… My heart and soul is with my people, but if there is one chance, we must speak," he said in an interview with Polish journalists on Friday.

In particular, according to Zelensky, now "through the UN we will try to unblock Mariupol and take people away."

"Tactical solutions – unblocking, supply of water, medicines, nuclear power plant. It is not certain that it will work. Need to try. And strategic agreements, if they are possible in principle," the president said.

He explained the desirability of a meeting with the Russian president by the fact that in Russia everything "is decided by one person."

At the same time, Zelensky said, "the risks that the conversations will be closed are high. Because of what they leave behind. It seems that they [the Russians] have a manual on murders."

The president of Ukraine said after what people saw after the occupation in different areas, they just want to kill. After Bucha, Mariupol, people want to kill them. When such an attitude, it is difficult to talk about something.