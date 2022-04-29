Facts

13:15 29.04.2022

Kuleba about missile attack on Kyiv during visit of UN Secretary General, Bulgarian PM: Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe, whole world

1 min read
Kuleba about missile attack on Kyiv during visit of UN Secretary General, Bulgarian PM: Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe, whole world

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called the missile attack on Kyiv during the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov a heinous act of barbarism, by which Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world.

"Russia stroke Kyiv with cruise missiles right when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Bolgarian PM Kiril Petkov visit our capital. By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

Some 219 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s armed aggression

Some 1,187 dead, killed by Russian invaders, discovered in Kyiv region

More than 100 people killed, 435 wounded since start of full-scale war in Kyiv – Klitschko

Rescuers find body during removal of rubble from apartment building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

LATEST

Three citizens of New York village in Donetsk region killed in airstrike, three more wounded – regional authorities

Rada committee recommends adopting law on raising number of taxes for international companies that refused to leave Russian market

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to work together to digitize cultural heritage of Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian military in south of Ukraine deploy S-300 air defense system received from partners

Journalist Vira Hyrych dies in rocket attack on Kyiv

French Foreign Minister condemns Russian strikes on Kyiv

Russia has already lost 23,000 servicemen during war in Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Invaders conduct active reconnaissance, fire at Ukrainian positions - General Staff

As result of two missile strikes on Fastiv, infrastructure facilities damaged, two houses destroyed, two people injured - police

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD