Kuleba about missile attack on Kyiv during visit of UN Secretary General, Bulgarian PM: Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe, whole world

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called the missile attack on Kyiv during the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov a heinous act of barbarism, by which Russia once again demonstrates its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world.

