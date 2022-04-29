Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to work together to digitize cultural heritage of Ukraine – Culture Ministry

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy states that Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland will work together to digitize the cultural heritage of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko held an online meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and National Heritage of Poland and the Minister of Culture of Lithuania, where they established a working group on the functioning of the Lublin Triangle Foundation, which will support the digitization of cultural heritage of Ukraine.

"Together we must protect and preserve the cultural heritage of Ukraine for future generations. After all, it is part of Europe. Only through joint efforts, deepening friendly relations between the countries, we will definitely succeed," Tkachenko was quoted as saying by the press service.

It is noted that the parties will support the process of digitalization of the objects of tangible and intangible cultural heritage in Ukraine, as well as the creation of a digital platform for their archiving, protection, development, distribution and popularization.