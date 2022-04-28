PACE supports creation of intl tribunal to investigate Russian aggression in Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has called for the urgent creation of a special international criminal tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

This is stated in the approved resolution and recommendation based on the report of Frank Schwabe, deputy from Germany and head of the group of Socialists in the PACE, said head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Assembly Maria Mezentseva.

"As for the Resolution itself - it is very complex and concerns both Ukraine itself and the role of the Council of Europe in overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression. Of the important things we can single out... to urgently create a special international criminal tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression committed by the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation and provide the necessary financial support," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The document also calls on the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers to appoint a special representative of the CoE for the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

PACE members also call on the Council of Europe member states to stop any supplies of weapons, any components for Russia's military sector, dual-use goods and impose sanctions on all third states that would circumvent such embargoes.

The parliamentarians also call for continued pressure on Russia to cease hostilities, withdraw troops from sovereign Ukrainian territory and comply with international law, as well as investigations to establish responsibility for violations of international law, human rights, humanitarian law and other international crimes.

In addition, the approved PACE resolution calls for seeking to break energy dependence on Russia, accelerating the energy transition and at the same time exploring alternatives to energy imports from Russia.

PACE said it was “alarmed at the mounting evidence of atrocities committed by Russian armed forces” and expressed its full support for all efforts aimed at investigating violations by Russia of international human rights and international humanitarian law and other international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and ensuring the accountability of the aggressor.

Russia’s aggression had also, among other things, provoked the direst humanitarian crisis in Europe since the Second World War, posed a challenge to global governance, and led to a steep rise in energy costs and food insecurity, the parliamentarians pointed out.

The Assembly confirmed its condemnation in the strongest terms of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and its solidarity with Ukraine and its people, reaffirming its unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.