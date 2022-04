Bulgarian PM Petkov on his way to Kyiv

A Bulgarian delegation headed by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is on its way to Kyiv, Petkov said on Twitter.

"Heading to Kiev with the Bulgarian delegation," he wrote and released a video of himself boarding a Ukrzaliznytsia train.

It was reported that during his visit to Kyiv, Petkov is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.