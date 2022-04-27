Facts

15:23 27.04.2022

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

1 min read
Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received an invitation to participate in the G-20 summit.

"Appreciate inviting me to the G-20 summit," he tweeted after a phone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday.

"Thanked for the support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular, for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed," he also wrote.

The G-20 summit will take place in autumn 2022 in Indonesia.

Tags: #g_20
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

LATEST

DTEK intends to oust Russian coal from Europe

Austrian chancellor denies reports on consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles

In Kharkiv region, three dead, 15 wounded due to shelling per day, information about use of phosphorus bombs by enemy not true

Gazprom acts as Kremlin's economic weapon – ex-Vice-President of Gazprombank Volobuev

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Moscow to consider UN secretary-general's proposal re evacuation of civilians from Azovstal – Peskov

No talks on Medvedchuk's exchange for Mariupol servicemen – Peskov

Occupants carry out filtration measures in Mariupol, for citizens of Ukraine entry closed

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

In Bakhmut, Donetsk region, spouses arrested for collaboration with occupier

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD