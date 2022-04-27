Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received an invitation to participate in the G-20 summit.

"Appreciate inviting me to the G-20 summit," he tweeted after a phone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday.

"Thanked for the support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular, for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed," he also wrote.

The G-20 summit will take place in autumn 2022 in Indonesia.