Occupants carry out filtration measures in Mariupol, for citizens of Ukraine entry closed

The Russian occupation troops continue to carry out filtration measures in Mariupol, entry into the city has been closed since Tuesday, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko said.

"Since yesterday, the occupiers have banned entry into the city even from Novoazovsk. In addition, movement within the city is restricted. It is impossible for Ukrainian citizens to enter Mariupol without a certificate of filtration," Andriuschenko wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Citizens of the Russian Federation and "DPR" can enter the city without a filtration certificate for three days. The certificate is valid for seven days.

"In addition, the occupiers announced a separate paper - permission to stay on the street," Andriuschenko said.

"The city is increasingly being turned into a real ghetto. The occupiers treat Mariupol residents as slaves, despite the pro-Ukrainian or pro-Russian views of the residents. Some concessions are made to the elderly and children, the rest are in the same state of constant psychological pressure," he said.