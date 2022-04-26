Facts

10:46 26.04.2022

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhia, the regional state administration reports, all the circumstances are being investigated.

"Zaporizhia! In the morning, at 6:50, 'arrivals' were recorded. The circumstances are being clarified. Details later," the message posted on Facebook said on Tuesday morning.

Later, a message on the Telegram channel of National Nuclear Generating Company  Energoatom appeared, that the regional center was fired upon by cruise missiles that flew over the city of Energodar, Zaporizhia region, captured by the invaders on the night of March 4.

"Today, at 6:41 and 6:46, two cruise missiles of the enemy flew at low altitude over the site of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the direction of Zaporizhia. Subsequently, explosions from Russian cruise missiles were recorded in Zaporizhia," the report says.

According to head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, the flight of missiles at low altitude directly over the nuclear power plant site, where seven nuclear facilities are located, creates huge risks. "Missiles can hit one or more nuclear installations, which threatens the whole world with a nuclear and radiation catastrophe," he said.

13:24 26.04.2022
In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

12:47 26.04.2022
Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

10:08 26.04.2022
Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

10:05 26.04.2022
Zelensky: Every Ukrainian must fight to make Russia seek peace

09:57 26.04.2022
British intelligence reports heavy fighting near Izium, preparations for defending Zaporizhia

09:40 26.04.2022
As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

20:57 25.04.2022
Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

18:09 25.04.2022
ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

16:21 25.04.2022
Five people killed, 18 wounded after shelling of Zhmerynka, Koziatyn – prosecutor's office

14:35 25.04.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

