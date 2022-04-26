Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhia, the regional state administration reports, all the circumstances are being investigated.

"Zaporizhia! In the morning, at 6:50, 'arrivals' were recorded. The circumstances are being clarified. Details later," the message posted on Facebook said on Tuesday morning.

Later, a message on the Telegram channel of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom appeared, that the regional center was fired upon by cruise missiles that flew over the city of Energodar, Zaporizhia region, captured by the invaders on the night of March 4.

"Today, at 6:41 and 6:46, two cruise missiles of the enemy flew at low altitude over the site of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the direction of Zaporizhia. Subsequently, explosions from Russian cruise missiles were recorded in Zaporizhia," the report says.

According to head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, the flight of missiles at low altitude directly over the nuclear power plant site, where seven nuclear facilities are located, creates huge risks. "Missiles can hit one or more nuclear installations, which threatens the whole world with a nuclear and radiation catastrophe," he said.