Some 1,084 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, over 300 bodies not yet identified

As of Friday, April 22, law enforcement officers found the bodies of 1,084 civilians in Kyiv region, who were killed during the occupation of the region by Russian troops.

"Now the number of deaths in Kyiv region is 1,084. The bodies of the killed have been examined by investigators and taken to forensic medical institutions," Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Niebytov said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Friday.

According to him, these are the bodies of civilians in the region who were not related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the territorial defense, the vast majority of them were killed from small arms.

"Currently, more than 300 bodies of the dead remain unidentified," Niebytov said.

He urged Ukrainians to report on line 102 information about missing relatives and acquaintances from Kyiv region.

The head of the central office also said that the total number of victims in Borodianka now totals more than 80 people.

At the same time, the chief of police said this figure is not final, since rescuers continue to clear the rubble in Borodianka.

Niebytov also said that the regional police opened more than 150 criminal proceedings on the facts of looting by Ukrainian citizens, some 85 people have already been notified of suspicion.

Speaking about the demining of territories in the region, the head of the main department noted that demining was completed on the main roads. "But I want to warn that infrequently used roads, forest paths, abandoned houses are still very dangerous," he said.

In the context of the possibility of visiting cemeteries on memorial days, Niebytov said that pyrotechnicians had not yet had time to examine these territories in Kyiv region, so visiting cemeteries could be dangerous.