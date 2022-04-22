President Zelensky calls for special 'war tax'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed introducing a special "war tax," primarily for Russia.

"I propose to introduce a special "war tax": Russia should pay for the fact it has violated global stability," the president said via video link at the ministerial conference in support of Ukraine, organized by the World Bank Group and the government as part of the Spring Meetings in Washington.

In his opinion, the tax should be introduced on all trade operations of Russia and Russian companies, as well as on all financial transactions "not yet blocked." The proceeds from this tax, according to Zelensky, should be directed to the restoration of Ukraine. At the same time, he believes this tax should be introduced in the future for any aggressor.

"Then the victim of the unleashed war should receive the funds from this tax," Zelensky said.

He also called for "immediate support for Ukraine so that Russia understand that it cannot achieve its goals."

The president stressed the need to "do everything to exclude Russia from international financial institutions."

"Each country must prepare for a complete break in relations with Russia. If Russia is completely isolated, it will avoid war," the president of Ukraine said.

Zelensky noted that the blocked Russian assets should be used to compensate for the losses of countries affected by the war and to restore Ukraine. He also called for the next meeting of the ministerial conference to be held in Ukraine, "perhaps in Kharkiv."