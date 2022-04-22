Facts

09:37 22.04.2022

There will be no humanitarian corridors on Friday because of danger on routes – Vereschuk

On Friday, April 22, humanitarian corridors will not be open due to the danger on the routes, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Due to the danger on the routes, there will be no humanitarian corridors today, April 22. I appeal to everyone who is waiting to be evacuated: be patient, please hold on!" she wrote on Facebook.

