Facts

10:20 21.04.2022

'Prisoners in Popasna ordered to be killed' - audio interception of invaders' conversation

1 min read

Ukrainian intelligence agents intercepted the conversations of Russian invaders, which dealt with the order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Popasna district (Luhansk region).

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received an audio interception of a conversation between the occupiers, which refers to an order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Popasna district (Luhansk region)," the ministry's telegram channel said on Wednesday evening.

"This is an open war crime, a violation of international law and another vivid example that the Russian army is murderers, rapists and marauders and not military at all. Once again we warn that war crimes have no statute of limitations and guarantee that all war criminals will be justly punished!" Ukrainian intelligence officers said.

Tags: #popasna
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:16 05.04.2022
Russians try to attack in area of ​​​​Rubizhne, Popasna, repulsed, fighting continues

Russians try to attack in area of ​​​​Rubizhne, Popasna, repulsed, fighting continues

10:34 08.05.2018
Two wounded in 15 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past day

Two wounded in 15 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past day

13:50 17.02.2015
Militants attack Chernukhyne, Popasna - region governor

Militants attack Chernukhyne, Popasna - region governor

11:45 30.09.2014
Militants shelling Popasna, casualties reported - Luhansk regional governor

Militants shelling Popasna, casualties reported - Luhansk regional governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine demands urgent opening of humanitarian corridor from Azovstal – Vereschuk

Ukraine does not receive fighters from Western countries, military assistance from France expected in near future - Zelensky

In Irpin, 2 occupiers from enemy reconnaissance group detained, 7 more people being sought - Bucha City Council

Our partners have better understanding of our needs - Zelensky on arms deliveries

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

LATEST

Ukraine demands urgent opening of humanitarian corridor from Azovstal – Vereschuk

Ukraine does not receive fighters from Western countries, military assistance from France expected in near future - Zelensky

All foreigners fighting in ranks of AFU subject to legal status of combatants - MFA

Israel will provide protective gear to Ukrainian rescuers - the Embassy

In Irpin, 2 occupiers from enemy reconnaissance group detained, 7 more people being sought - Bucha City Council

PMs of Ukraine and Ireland discuss sanctions against Russia, demining of liberated territories

Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

Some 934 settlements released in Ukraine – Zelensky

Lithuania hands over heavy mortars to Ukraine

Our partners have better understanding of our needs - Zelensky on arms deliveries

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD