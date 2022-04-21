'Prisoners in Popasna ordered to be killed' - audio interception of invaders' conversation

Ukrainian intelligence agents intercepted the conversations of Russian invaders, which dealt with the order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Popasna district (Luhansk region).

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received an audio interception of a conversation between the occupiers, which refers to an order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Popasna district (Luhansk region)," the ministry's telegram channel said on Wednesday evening.

"This is an open war crime, a violation of international law and another vivid example that the Russian army is murderers, rapists and marauders and not military at all. Once again we warn that war crimes have no statute of limitations and guarantee that all war criminals will be justly punished!" Ukrainian intelligence officers said.