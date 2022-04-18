Seven killed, 11 wounded as result of Russian missile strikes on Lviv

As a result of missile strikes by Russian invaders in Lviv on Monday, seven people were killed and 11 wounded, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky has said.

"Seven killed, 11 wounded, four of them at a service station. The child's condition is not severe, while three are in serious condition," Kozytsky said at a briefing in Lviv.

According to him, the rubble of the destroyed facilities is currently being sorted out and, perhaps, the number of victims will change.

Kozytsky also said on Facebook: "These are the first deaths as a result of a hit in Lviv... Three of the wounded are in severe condition. The child has minor injuries. Data on the killed and wounded may change."

He said four air-launched cruise missiles fired at Lviv were fired from Caspian region according to preliminary information.

Kozytsky also said that fires started at two sites in the city as a result of missiles, but they have already been extinguished. Rescuers clear the rubble. Both facilities are completely destroyed.