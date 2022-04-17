Facts

19:18 17.04.2022

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

2 min read
Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine does not want to give up its territories in the eastern part of the country in order to end the war with Russia.

In an interview with CNN published on Sunday, he said that the army would fight for the Donbas. And this battle will determine the fate of the war.

According to him, Russia may try to attack Kyiv again if it could capture Donbas.

"This is why it is very important for us to not allow them, to stand our ground, because this battle... it can influence the course of the whole war," Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, he does not trust the world. "We don't believe the world. We don't believe the words. After the escalation of Russia, we don't believe our neighbors. We don't believe all of this."

"The only belief there is belief in ourselves, in our people, belief in our Armed Forces, and the belief that countries are going to support us not just with their words but with their actions," the head of state said.

Speaking about negotiations with Russia, Zelensky said that he is ready to speak with Russian authorities, if there is an opportunity to speak, but not under a Russian ultimatum. 

According to him, the sooner such a conversation begins, the fewer people will die, but so far the chances for negotiations are only falling, the president believes.

He said that the chances are decreasing every day. "Think about Bucha, Volnovakha, Borodianka, Mariupol. There comes a time when no one wants to talk. Our society does not want us to continue negotiations," Zelensky said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD