Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine does not want to give up its territories in the eastern part of the country in order to end the war with Russia.

In an interview with CNN published on Sunday, he said that the army would fight for the Donbas. And this battle will determine the fate of the war.

According to him, Russia may try to attack Kyiv again if it could capture Donbas.

"This is why it is very important for us to not allow them, to stand our ground, because this battle... it can influence the course of the whole war," Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, he does not trust the world. "We don't believe the world. We don't believe the words. After the escalation of Russia, we don't believe our neighbors. We don't believe all of this."

"The only belief there is belief in ourselves, in our people, belief in our Armed Forces, and the belief that countries are going to support us not just with their words but with their actions," the head of state said.

Speaking about negotiations with Russia, Zelensky said that he is ready to speak with Russian authorities, if there is an opportunity to speak, but not under a Russian ultimatum.

According to him, the sooner such a conversation begins, the fewer people will die, but so far the chances for negotiations are only falling, the president believes.

He said that the chances are decreasing every day. "Think about Bucha, Volnovakha, Borodianka, Mariupol. There comes a time when no one wants to talk. Our society does not want us to continue negotiations," Zelensky said.