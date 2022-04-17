Rescuers find bodies of 41 people on rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodianka, work continues - SES

Since the beginning of work on the rubble of multi-storey buildings in Borodianka (Kyiv region), rescuers have found 41 bodies, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"On April 16, work was carried out to dismantle the rubble of two multi-storey residential buildings, destroyed by shelling. During the work, the body of the deceased was seized. In total, since April 6, out of seven destroyed multi-storey residential buildings in the city center, five have been completed. Since the beginning of the work, the bodies of 41 dead people have been seized," the statement said.