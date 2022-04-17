Facts

15:25 17.04.2022

Rescuers find bodies of 41 people on rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodianka, work continues - SES

1 min read
Rescuers find bodies of 41 people on rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodianka, work continues - SES

Since the beginning of work on the rubble of multi-storey buildings in Borodianka (Kyiv region), rescuers have found 41 bodies, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"On April 16, work was carried out to dismantle the rubble of two multi-storey residential buildings, destroyed by shelling. During the work, the body of the deceased was seized. In total, since April 6, out of seven destroyed multi-storey residential buildings in the city center, five have been completed. Since the beginning of the work, the bodies of 41 dead people have been seized," the statement said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD