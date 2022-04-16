Facts

16:58 16.04.2022

Wizz Air extends cancellation of flights from Ukraine until July, sharply cuts number of destinations

The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from Ukraine for another month – until July 2022 and has sharply reduced the number of destinations, the relevant information is contained in the airline's booking system.

According to it, instead of 53 routes from Kyiv, 12 remained, and instead of 33 from Lviv – six.

In addition, the frequency of flights on the routes left in the booking system has also been reduced. In particular, flights are planned from Kyiv in July twice a week to Milan, Rome, Larnaca, London, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Gdansk, three times to Katowice and Budapest, four times a week to Krakow and five to Vilnius. From the end of October, a flight to Abu Dhabi is scheduled twice a week.

Flights from Lviv have been retained twice a week to Milan, Rome, London, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Gdansk.

As reported, initially with the start of the full-scale war by Russia against Ukraine on February 24, Wizz Air canceled flights until March 26 inclusive, and early March extended the cancellation until June.

Ticket holders before this date received an offer from the company to exchange them for flights with a later date, return the money or put them on an annual deposit for the purchase of tickets in the future with a 20% surcharge.

Tags: #wizz_air
