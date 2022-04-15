Enemy launches three missile strikes on facilities in Kyiv region on Friday – Pavliuk

On Friday, the Russian military carried out three missile attacks on targets in Kyiv region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"Only today, three missile attacks were carried out on targets in Kyiv region. We do not exclude the possibility of repeated strikes on any targets, and we must be prepared for this," he said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

Pavliuk also said "the danger of the return of the strike force in the direction of Kyiv, for which we are preparing, the danger of mined territories in the de-occupied territories, the possibility of enemy missile strikes both in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine remains."

"My recommendation is to leave the return [to Kyiv] for quieter times," the administration's head said.