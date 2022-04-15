Facts

19:19 15.04.2022

Enemy launches three missile strikes on facilities in Kyiv region on Friday – Pavliuk

1 min read
Enemy launches three missile strikes on facilities in Kyiv region on Friday – Pavliuk

On Friday, the Russian military carried out three missile attacks on targets in Kyiv region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"Only today, three missile attacks were carried out on targets in Kyiv region. We do not exclude the possibility of repeated strikes on any targets, and we must be prepared for this," he said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

Pavliuk also said "the danger of the return of the strike force in the direction of Kyiv, for which we are preparing, the danger of mined territories in the de-occupied territories, the possibility of enemy missile strikes both in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine remains."

"My recommendation is to leave the return [to Kyiv] for quieter times," the administration's head said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Maasikas: Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, their planned 'adoption' by Russian families is another appalling violation of intl humanitarian law

Zelensky believes that Putin may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Seven killed, 34 wounded in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Ukraine govt jointly with UN launches two aid payment programs for IDPs

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

LATEST

During evacuation of residents from Starobilsk to Dnipro, Russian troops open fire on buses, there are wounded, killed

Some 22 Turkish vessels blocked in Ukrainian ports, Turkey concerned about presence of mines in Black Sea

Kim: Residential areas of Mykolaiv shelled with cluster shells, five people killed, another 15 wounded

Over 2,800 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Friday – Vereschuk

Darchiashvili tells Kuleba: Georgia not to allow bypassing of sanctions by Russia

Maasikas: Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, their planned 'adoption' by Russian families is another appalling violation of intl humanitarian law

Zelensky believes that Putin may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

WFP may buy grains in Ukraine to prevent world famine

Seven killed, 34 wounded in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Ukraine govt jointly with UN launches two aid payment programs for IDPs

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD