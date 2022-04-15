Facts

14:49 15.04.2022

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

1 min read
Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

As a result of the invaders’ shelling of evacuation buses in the settlement of Borova in Kharkiv region, seven people were killed and 27 others were injured, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"According to the investigation, on April 14, 2022, Russian servicemen shelled evacuation buses with civilians in Borova settlement of Izium district. According to preliminary data, seven people were killed. Another 27 people were wounded," the PGO said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Under the procedural guidance of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched.

The pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings is carried out by the SBU Directorate in Kharkiv region.

