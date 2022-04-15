Zelensky: Donbas is main target for Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Donetsk and Luhansk regions are the main target for Russia.

"During 50 days of invasion of the Russian Federation [into Ukraine], they showed that Donbas that is the main target for Russia. It is Donbas that Russia wants to destroy in the first place. It is Luhansk and Donetsk regions that are being destroyed, as if they want only stones to remain from them. So that there are no people left at all," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday night.

According to the president, Russia forcibly takes the inhabitants of these regions into its army and throws them into the most terrible battles."Literally in the forehead of our defense. They are destroying the cities and villages of Donbas. They burn everything that has withstood eight years of that war," he said.