20:25 14.04.2022

ICC Prosecutor Khan: I to try to establish contact with Russia, continue cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcers

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan says he will make efforts to establish contact with Russian and assures that the investigation will be objective and impartial, based on the rule of law.

"I will keep trying to reach out to the authorities of the Russian Federation… I will keep on having dialogue with the authorities of Ukraine… I will try to reach out to the Russian Federation for the third time… But as I said, the first casualty of the war was the truth," Khan said at a joint briefing with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova in Kyiv Thursday.

He said that he personally was in Bucha and Borodianka, Kyiv region, a team of experts also visited the crime scenes. "We must do everything we can to ensure there is justice and accountability," Khan said.

"I clearly state that all parties to the conflict must comply with the norms of the Rome Statute. Justice must be mobilized ... on the side of the norms and legal principles of humanity ... We must examine the evidence ... We have every reason to believe that crimes were committed on the territory of Ukraine, which are subject to jurisdiction of the ICC," the ICC prosecutor said.

He said: "It is too early to talk about the evidence, the evidence will speak for itself... We will take all the evidence and we will check it."

