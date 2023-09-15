Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Friday in Kyiv with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan.

"The cooperation of our state, all our law enforcement institutions, the Prosecutor General's Office with the International Criminal Court is absolutely systemic and brings closer real responsibility for Russian war crimes. Already the first clear result is a historic arrest warrant for Putin. There will be other fair results," he said in his Telegram channel on Friday.