Facts

12:04 14.04.2022

Military in Mariupol has enough fighters, but they need equipment, aviation - National Corps

2 min read
Military in Mariupol has enough fighters, but they need equipment, aviation - National Corps

Ukrainian servicemen in the besieged Mariupol (Donetsk region) are experiencing a shortage of equipment, according to the Telegram channel of the National Corps on Wednesday, citing commander of the second battalion of the Azov Special Operation Forces, Kyiv regiment Dmytro Kukharchuk.

"Unfortunately, all our attempts to reach out to the top leadership so that we are allowed to organize an operation to de-blockade Mariupol remain only attempts. We have motivated people who are ready to participate in this operation, but, unfortunately, we do not have enough equipment, no aviation support, which does not allow us today to somehow influence the situation," Kukharchuk said on the air of Apostrophe TV.

According to the battalion commander, the Azov Regiment defends Mariupol "beyond human capabilities, does it in a way that no one else in the world could do it."

Kukharchuk also noted that the defenders of Mariupol are bearing the brunt of Russian forces, for the enemy forces around the encircled city outnumber ours by 14 times. According to him, if this group of invaders had not been involved in Mariupol, then, of course, it would have been transferred to other directions - Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro or Zaporizhia.

"In addition to the fact that the defenders of Mariupol hold back the enemy and defend the city, they perform an important strategic task and do not allow the enemy to go further," Kukharchuk said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

Russia has lost 19,900 troops, 160 aircraft, 753 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24

Zelensky: Occupiers' feverish activity testifies to their insecurity

LATEST

USA may recognize Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide - media

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD