Facts

09:47 14.04.2022

War in Ukraine could plunge significant part of humanity into famine not seen in decades - UN Secretary General


War in Ukraine could plunge significant part of humanity into famine not seen in decades - UN Secretary General

The war in Ukraine could doom a significant part of humanity to hunger and poverty not seen before in decades, UN Secretary General António Guterres said.

"The war in Ukraine could throw more than 1/5 of humanity into poverty, destitution and hunger on a scale not seen in decades. The only lasting solution to the war and its impact on the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world is peace," he tweeted on Thursday night.

