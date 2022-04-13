USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

The United States is ready to consider the possibility of supplying Ukraine with longer-range weapons capable of striking airfields in the territory of the Russian Federation, Voice of America said on Wednesday, citing U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

She said during a Defense Writers Group event on April 12 that the United States will continue to look at the types of capabilities that the Ukrainians are asking for in terms of giving them a little more range and distance.

"Those are presidential decisions," Hicks said of the new aid packages, and "I don't want to get in front of those." However, the Pentagon is "moving quickly" on weapons that would "provide a little more range and distance" than what has been given to date, and "you'll see more in the coming days," she told defense reporters.

The United States is reviewing "a wide range of systems," for Ukraine, she said. In addition to weapons and cash aid, the United States has been providing intelligence assistance to Ukraine, "which I would call 'high-end' help," Hicks said.