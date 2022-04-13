Facts

13:28 13.04.2022

USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

1 min read
USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

The United States is ready to consider the possibility of supplying Ukraine with longer-range weapons capable of striking airfields in the territory of the Russian Federation, Voice of America said on Wednesday, citing U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

She said during a Defense Writers Group event on April 12 that the United States will continue to look at the types of capabilities that the Ukrainians are asking for in terms of giving them a little more range and distance.

"Those are presidential decisions," Hicks said of the new aid packages, and "I don't want to get in front of those." However, the Pentagon is "moving quickly" on weapons that would "provide a little more range and distance" than what has been given to date, and "you'll see more in the coming days," she told defense reporters.

The United States is reviewing "a wide range of systems," for Ukraine, she said. In addition to weapons and cash aid, the United States has been providing intelligence assistance to Ukraine, "which I would call 'high-end' help," Hicks said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

Marines from 36th brigade break through to Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol strengthen defense area

Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

LATEST

UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine discusses with Kuleba Brussels' assistance to Kyiv, fight against Russian disinformation in world

On Tuesday, 12 invaders, two self-propelled artillery mounts, 'Grad' liquidated in south of Ukraine

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

Ukraine should receive candidate status now, its membership in EU signed with blood - faction of European People's Party in European Parliament

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Zelensky offers to exchange Medvedchuk for captive Ukrainians

Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD