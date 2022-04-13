Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine would find all Russians involved in crimes against civilians.

"There is more and more evidence and other official data of the investigation about the terrible crimes of the occupiers in those areas where, unfortunately, they were able to enter. About the inhuman cruelty of the Russian military towards women and children. About multiple rapes," he said in a video message on Tuesday night.

"Not all serial rapists reached the level of cruelty that Russian soldiers did. Of course, we will establish the full truth about all these monsters. No matter how much time and effort it would take, we will find everyone," Zelensky said.

"And let Medvedchuk be a good example for you. Even the former oligarch did not escape. Let alone much simpler criminals from the Russian hinterland. We will get everyone," Zelensky said.