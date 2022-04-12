Facts

09:22 12.04.2022

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

Ukraine could release the blockade of Mariupol if it received enough heavy weapons at the time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Monday evening.

"We are still dependent on the supply of weapons from our partners. Unfortunately, we have not received as much as necessary, to quickly end this war in order to completely destroy the enemy on our land," he said. "And in order to fulfill the tasks that are obvious to each of our people. In particular, to unblock Mariupol. If we got aircraft, a sufficient number of armored vehicles, artillery, we could do it," the president said.

According to him, "delays in the supply of weapons mean that not only time is lost. The lives of Ukrainians are lost. Lives that cannot be returned. And this is already the responsibility of those who still keep in warehouses the weapons, necessary for Ukraine. A responsibility that will last forever, remains in history. And will remain."

