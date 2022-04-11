Zelensky, Norwegian PM discuss Russian aggression, enhancing energy cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Russian aggression and enhancing energy cooperation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Held talks with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre. Informed of the course of resistance to aggression, Russia's horrific war crimes. We agreed that all guilty must be punished. Enhancing cooperation, including in energy sector, is on the agenda. Appreciate Norway's support! We must restore peace in Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter.