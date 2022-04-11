Facts

21:24 11.04.2022

Zelensky, Norwegian PM discuss Russian aggression, enhancing energy cooperation

1 min read
Zelensky, Norwegian PM discuss Russian aggression, enhancing energy cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Russian aggression and enhancing energy cooperation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Held talks with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre. Informed of the course of resistance to aggression, Russia's horrific war crimes. We agreed that all guilty must be punished. Enhancing cooperation, including in energy sector, is on the agenda. Appreciate Norway's support! We must restore peace in Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,842 civilians, 2,493 wounded – UN

Defense of Mariupol continues, communication with units heroically retaining city is stable, maintained – AFU Commander-in-Chief

Enemy almost finishes preparations for offensive in Donbas, hostilities may start soon – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Russian troops use cluster munitions, mines with delayed detonation against civilians in Ukraine

Zelensky: We not ready to give up territories, our people to feel victory

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel have reached a number of agreements on refugees - the Embassy

In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

Some 92 invaders, tank, helicopter destroyed in battles in Ukraine's east on Monday – Skhid (East) task force

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,842 civilians, 2,493 wounded – UN

Russia's war against Ukraine can be qualified in two words: failure and cruelty – Borrell

Zelensky, PM of Netherlands discuss defense support for Ukraine, tougher sanctions against

At video meeting with Biden, Modi expresses hope for peaceful solution to situation in Ukraine

UNDP launches new program to overcome socio-economic consequences of war in Ukraine

Russian invaders unsuccessfully storm Severodonetsk, fire using Tochka-U in Popasna – AFU General Staff

Russia, blocking ships with wheat, bombing Ukraine, brings food crisis to world – Borrell

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD