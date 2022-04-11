Lack of assistance to Ukraine not guarantee that Russia won't use nuclear weapons - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the lack of assistance to Ukraine is not a guarantee that Russia will not use nuclear weapons and is confident that Russia, after Ukraine, can invade other European countries.

"I don't think that without helping Ukraine, you can hide from Russian nuclear weapons. I don't believe in it," Zelensky said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the American CBS television channel, published on Monday by the Office of the President of Ukraine, responding to question of the possibility of nuclear war.

"No one in the world can predict what Russia will do. No one. Every day, if they advance in Ukraine, they will advance in Europe in the same way, they will be stronger. They use weapons not on their territory, they don't care - Ukraine, Syria, the Caucasus, whatever," the president said.

According to him, no one can predict Russia's actions, but the West must be strong.

"And what will they say to Lithuania after us? God forbid. If Russia goes further, what will Western countries say to Lithuania? That we should not defend little Lithuania? Because there will be a nuclear strike tomorrow? Russia will say openly: "We are going to Lithuania, they were part of the USSR, we are going to Poland, our troops were there before. And if you, the United States, fight for little Lithuania, then we are not sure that nuclear weapons will not be used. What will everyone do? I don't know," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine is a "real outpost."

"If we fail, he will go to countries smaller than us, which have not fought recently, which have no experience. He will not have losses there," the president expressed confidence.