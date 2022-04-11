Facts

13:15 11.04.2022

Russian occupiers carry out three missile strikes on Mykolaiv region over past day, no casualties reported – Pivden task force

1 min read
The Russian occupiers have carried out three missile strikes on the settlements of Mykolaiv region over the past day, there are no casualties, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reports.

"In order to escalate panic among the local population and maximize the destruction of critical infrastructure, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the settlements of Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there are no casualties," the message says.

The command also noted that in Mykolaiv and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to defend itself and is trying to restore strength and resources to go on the offensive.

