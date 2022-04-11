Preparation and dispatch of personnel, weapons and equipment continues in Russia for participation in hostilities in Ukraine – General Staff

The recruitment of personnel, training of weapons and equipment for the purpose of transfer to the territory of Ukraine for participation in hostilities continues in the Russian Federation. The enemy continues to shell Kharkiv, Mariupol; unsuccessfully tried to attack in Izium and Donetsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The enemy continues to create an offensive grouping of troops for actions in Slobozhanske direction. Probably, in the coming days, the occupiers will try to resume the offensive. In addition, the enemy continues to train and send personnel, weapons and equipment to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the morning report posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff on Monday says.

In particular, weapons and military equipment are being prepared at the permanent deployment point of the 60th separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (Monastyrysche) of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District. Probably, these weapons will be moved to the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Also, in order to restore the losses of the personnel of the battalion tactical group units from the 36th separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (Borzya, Zabaikalsky Krai) of the 29th combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District, military personnel from the specified brigade are being recruited. The enemy is experiencing a special problem when completing driver positions and driver mechanics. The departure of the selected personnel from the permanent deployment point is scheduled for the second half of April this year.

"It is not excluded that the armed forces of the Russian Federation will carry out provocative actions on the territory of Zakarpattia region of the Republic of Moldova in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state," the General Staff said.

In addition, it is expected that the enemy, in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of combat operations, will continue attacks on transport infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine in order to destroy or disable them.

Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

In Slobozhanske direction, separate units from the 6th Combined Arms Army and coastal troops of the Northern Fleet continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv, artillery shelling of certain areas of the city continues.

Aerial reconnaissance of the area is underway in Izium direction in order to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To do this, the enemy uses the Orlan-10 UAV.

With the forces of about two battalion tactical groups, the enemy tried to carry out an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dmytrivka, had no success and retreated to previously occupied positions.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasne, Rubizhne, Nyzhne and Novobakhmutivka, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

The enemy tried to unsuccessfully carry out assault operations in the area of Zolote.

In Mariupol, with the support of artillery and aviation, the occupiers continue assault operations in the areas of the Azovstal plant and the seaport.

By the forces of individual units, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Vysokopillia, Trudoliubivka and Maryanske.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine have repulsed four enemy attacks over the past day, destroyed five tanks, eight armored vehicles, six vehicles and eight enemy artillery systems.