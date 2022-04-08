Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen handed over to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a questionnaire for joining the EU.

At a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, Leyen said that here the EU and Ukraine have intersecting roads, Ukraine's road to the EU begins, this is already a close path. The official gave Zelensky this folder, this questionnaire, containing the questions need to be answered. These are formal recommendations, von der Leyen said.