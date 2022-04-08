Facts

21:30 08.04.2022

Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

1 min read
Von der Leyen gives Zelensky questionnaire for EU accession

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen handed over to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a questionnaire for joining the EU.

At a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, Leyen said that here the EU and Ukraine have intersecting roads, Ukraine's road to the EU begins, this is already a close path. The official gave Zelensky this folder, this questionnaire, containing the questions need to be answered. These are formal recommendations, von der Leyen said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

LATEST

War unites not only Ukraine, but also EU – Zelensky

Zelensky thanks European Commission for fifth sanctions package, but believes it is not enough

We share common values ​​– Zelensky after talks with von der Leyen

Turkish MFA: We’re deeply saddened by deaths and injuries of people waiting for evacuation in Kramatorsk, call for immediate ceasefire

Some 31,000 Mariupol residents forcibly taken to Russia or in so-called 'DPR'

AFU General Staff: Russian invaders in temporarily occupied territories rob houses, steal cars, detain Ukrainian citizens

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD