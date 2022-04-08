Facts

19:43 08.04.2022

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Slovakia for supplying Ukraine with the S-300 air defense system and said that the US would redeploy the U.S. Patriot missile system to Slovakia, the U.S. President said in a statement on Friday.

"Since the outset of my administration, the United States has placed the highest priority on delivering critical military capabilities to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian aggression. The entire world has now witnessed the effectiveness of those weapons, as courageous Ukrainian forces have used them to repel the Russian attack on Kyiv, keep the skies of Ukraine contested, and deliver severe blows to the Russian military," the U.S. President said.

Biden said that "in addition to U.S.-produced weapons, we have also worked to facilitate the transfer of capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world. I want to thank the Slovakian government for providing an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, something President Zelensky has personally raised with me in our conversations. To enable this transfer and ensure the continued security of Slovakia, the United States will reposition a U.S. Patriot missile system to Slovakia."

"Now is no time for complacency. The Russian military may have failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv, but it continues to inflict horrific acts of brutality on the Ukrainian people," he said.

"As the Russian military repositions for the next phase of this war, I have directed my Administration to continue to spare no effort to identify and provide to the Ukrainian military the advanced weapons capabilities it needs to defend its country," Biden said.

Tags: #weapons #war #biden
