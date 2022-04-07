Facts

21:20 07.04.2022

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

Poland welcomes the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution that stops Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council and requires the creation of an international commission to investigate Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

"In the face of the horror in Ukraine, there was no other option. But this is not enough. Russia must be held accountable for its monstrous and massive crimes against civilians. We demand the creation of an International Commission for the Investigation of Russian War Crimes in Ukraine," Morawiecki said on Twitter on Thursday.

