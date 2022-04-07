NATO allies agree to further step up support for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Representatives of NATO countries have agreed to continue strengthening support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We have just concluded a meaningful meeting of NATO foreign ministers. We agreed that we must further strengthen and continue our support for Ukraine so that Ukraine wins in the face of Russian invasion," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

The secretary general stressed that the allies have done a lot to support Ukraine and intend to do more now, in the medium and long term, to help Ukrainians defend their homes and their country, and repel invading forces.

"The allies are also increasing humanitarian aid and financial support. We have discussed what else we will do, including cybersecurity assistance and provision of equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against chemical and biological threats," Stoltenberg said.

