SBU exposes spotters, collaborant who prepared lists of Ukrainians for destruction

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained enemy informants in a number of regions of Ukraine.

An agent of the special services of the Russian Federation collecting intelligence on the location of strategically important objects and military units in the region, was exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, speaker of the Ukrainian special services Artem Dekhtiarenko reported in the SBU Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In Sumy, the chairman of one of the city's public organizations turned out to be an agent of the special services of the Russian Federation, who was trying to hand over lists with the data of Ukrainian patriots and fighters of the local territorial defense to the occupiers," the SBU spokesman said.

According to him, two enemy informants who collected data on the places of deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops with reference to the terrain, were detained in Donetsk region.

In addition, as Dekhtiarenko said, the SBU continues to document the criminal activities of collaborators in the temporarily occupied territory of the state.

In particular, according to him, it concerns the former head of the Stanychno-Luhanska settlement community, as well as the so-called "chairman of the Volnovakha city council of the DPR" and one of the local deputies of the Opposition Platform for Life, who headed the "Volniansky village council" under the occupation administration of the Russian Federation.