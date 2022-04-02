Group of lawyers on behalf of Poroshenko fixes facts of invaders' crimes in Bucha for intl courts – Novikov

A group of lawyers, formed on behalf of leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko, is recording the crimes of Russian occupiers in the liberated city of Bucha, Kyiv region, in order to transfer materials to international courts, lawyer Illia Novikov said.

"We have just received exclusive materials from Bucha, directly certifying crimes against humanity by the Russian occupiers. Immediately, on behalf of Petro Poroshenko, a working group of lawyers was formed who must document all the facts of these inhuman crimes for international courts on the spot," Novikov said on the air of the Priamyi television channel.

"We understand that now there are no conditions there to conduct ordinary investigative actions. Therefore, we fix it ourselves. We have formed a group of lawyers who receive information from such sources, from our fighters. I hope that after the end of this war, we will be able to find out who It was by the names of the Russian servicemen who were present in these places who are personally responsible for these crimes," he said.

Novikov said it is extremely important to fix the war crimes of the Russian invaders as quickly as possible, until the witnesses left the de-occupied territories and the evidence disappeared. "We do not compete with the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine. We believe that they do not have enough resources yet. Therefore, we will definitely send everything that we collect to our colleagues... We must help our official investigative bodies. Our goal is to help the international investigation, international courts, which will certainly take place based on the results of this war," the lawyer said.

He also said international courts work according to different standards than those provided for by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and any information from an understandable source that comes from a witness to an incident is, in principle, evidence. "Therefore, our efforts, I am sure, will not be in vain," Novikov said.

The lawyer urged witnesses of the criminal actions of the Russian occupiers, if possible, to shoot video materials and send them to the e-mail WarCrimesUA2022@gmail.com. "We only ask that the people filming the video send it to us and have contact with us to confirm that this video comes from them... Leave it to the prosecutors. They will also be grateful. There is only one question, if such a filming exists, we would like to have a copy of it, the source from which it comes. From a legal point of view, this is important and this is what is possible now," he said.

"It is a matter of honor for our team to achieve a fair trial for the Putin regime and every surviving participant in Russian aggression," Novikov said.