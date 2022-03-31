Facts

20:11 31.03.2022

Russian invaders’ desperate attempts to undermine Ukraine’s democracy must be stopped – G7 Ambassadors

The ambassadors of the G7 countries condemn the actions of the Russian invaders who kidnap civil activists, journalists and local politicians in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the invaders.

"G7 ambassadors condemn the continued, abhorrent abduction of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine, including journalists, civic activists, mayors and local officials. These desperate attempts to undermine Ukraine’s democracy must be stopped, " the ambassadors said in a statement on Thursday.

It specifies that the ambassadors pay tribute to local officials across Ukraine who protect their communities and support their residents.

"Their [of local officials] resilience under extreme pressure is a shining example of commitment to public service, " the ambassadors said.

Interfax-Ukraine
