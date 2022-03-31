Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine say that under martial law, information must be balanced and portioned, and they call on the media to comply with wartime rules.

"The work of a journalist during the war can hardly be overestimated. Working in war zones, they are constantly in an atmosphere of fear and tension, risking their lives to convey the most complete, truthful and impartial picture of events. It is important to realize the special role of the media in martial law and respect the work of media workers, because it is journalists who can publicize certain facts of war crimes and humanitarian disasters, attracting the attention of the international community," the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the journalistic community has united and acted as a single front against Russian propaganda, destroying Kremlin narratives.

"The Ukrainian state understands and appreciates the contribution of Ukrainian and foreign media representatives to the country's information policy. After defeating the occupiers, taking into account the experience gained, we will definitely work out the necessary solutions together for more effective interaction and improvement of the work of individual processes," the statement says.

The ministries note that under martial law, information should be balanced and portioned, since the enemy is constantly monitoring the information field to counter Ukrainian defenders.

"Therefore, we urge the media to continue to follow the rules during martial law so as not to endanger themselves and others. We also urge the public to avoid disclosing and leakage into the network of any data related to classified or security information, as this can significantly harm the Ukrainian military," the department said.

The statement also says that society should trust and support journalists and the military in their hard work, and the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defense thank "representatives of the fourth power for their selfless work, professionalism and fearlessness in covering Russian aggression against Ukraine."