Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Ukrposhta has delivered 84,000 export items abroad with a total weight of 230 tonnes.

According to the company's press service on Thursday, some of these shipments are commercial exports, the volume of which has been restored to 60% in a month since the start of the war. We are talking about parcels that Ukrainian entrepreneurs selling goods on marketplaces send to customers in other countries.

"There are two key areas in which we are seeing a special demand. This is the delivery of things to relatives who have been evacuated abroad, and the shipments that our entrepreneurs make, selling their goods on world marketplaces and not only," Ukrposhta General Director Igor Smelyansky said, according to the company's press service.

At the same time, he clarified that parcels from home at a discount are "a short-term story for us and for the country, it’s more about supporting Ukrainians."

At the same time, according to him, commercial export is about the turnover of funds, foreign exchange injections, jobs.

"Therefore, we are expanding the capacity for sorting and processing shipments, connecting the Kyiv hub to strengthen the work of the Lviv hub," Smelyansky added.

Moreover, up to 5,000 stationary branches of Ukrposhta open their doors every day to move the business of Ukrainian entrepreneurs so that they, in turn, "move Ukraine on the economic front, while the defenders defend it on the military one," the head of the company said.

In general, in March, the national postal operator sent 277 tonnes of exports. Most exports for March were sent to Poland. In addition, Ukrainians actively sent shipments to the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, Great Britain, Japan and Germany, the company says.

"The result is much more optimistic than forecasts for the start of the war thanks to the perpetual promotion 'Parcel from Home,' within which Ukrposhta provides a discount of 70% on the cost of sending to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova," the company added.

Ukrposhta also reminded that due to the lack of air traffic and difficulties with ground transportation, delivery times have increased. Shipments to all countries, including the United States, Japan and Australia, take from two to four weeks.