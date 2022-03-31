Facts

16:29 31.03.2022

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argues that Russia has no desire to find a political solution to the war it is waging against Ukraine and believes that what concerns Moscow should be judged not by words, but by deeds.

This is how he commented on the results of the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which have been recently held in Turkey.

He said he welcomes all efforts to find a political solution to this brutal and senseless war, including the recent talks in Turkey. At the same time, he said, it is quite clear that they hadn’t seen much desire on the Russian side to find a political solution.

According to the secretary general of the alliance, instead of reducing the intensity of hostilities on the part of Russia, the military seizure of Ukraine and the shelling of cities continues. He said they see that Russia is moving some troops, most likely in an attempt to strengthen forces in Donbas. He says that Russia should be judged by its actions, not by words. He said the Alliance still needs to see if there is a desire on the part of the Russian side to find a political solution.

