Facts

15:56 31.03.2022

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

1 min read
Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia is not withdrawing troops, as recently announced, but only moving them in an attempt to regroup and strengthen the offensive in Donbas region.

“We have heard the recent statements that Russia will scale down military operations around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. But Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions. So we can only judge Russia on its actions, not on its words. According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning.  Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in Donbas region,” he said a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

Stoltenberg also said that at the same time, Russia continues to put pressure on Kyiv and other cities. “So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering,” - the Secretary General said.

In this regard, he again called on Russia “to end this senseless war.

Withdraw all its troops.

And engage in talks in good faith.”

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

LATEST

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD