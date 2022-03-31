Facts

13:09 31.03.2022

ICRC prepares free passage from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is preparing to organize a free passage (humanitarian corridor) from Mariupol to Zaporizhia on April 1, the ICRC told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"For logistical and security reasons, we will be ready to conduct a safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided that all parties agree on the exact terms, including the route, start time and duration," the press service of the committee said.

The ICRC added that their teams are traveling right now with prepared aid and medical supplies in order to be ready for the safe exit of the civilian population from Mariupol.

"It is very important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it," the ICRC emphasized.

