Zelensky to Norwegian parliament: Norway may make decisive contribution to Europe's energy security

Norway can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe, providing the necessary resource for both the EU states and Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday, speaking via video link in the Norwegian parliament.

"You are one of the most responsible energy suppliers. There has been and, I am sure, will continue to trust Norway in the world. This contrasts sharply with the way Russia is behaving," he said.

According to Zelensky, "when supplying energy resources, it is you who can make a decisive contribution to the energy security of Europe, providing the necessary resource for both the EU states and Ukraine."

"We have already begun a dialogue on the supply of about 5 billion cubic meters of gas to Ukraine for the next heating season. I hope this will become the basis for our long-term cooperation in this area," Zelensky said.