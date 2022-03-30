Facts

15:53 30.03.2022

Norwegian judge Mose chairs UNHRC commission to investigate violations of humanitarian law in Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on Wednesday established an independent commission to investigate violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Ukraine, French media reported.

According to the resolution adopted by the HRC, the international commission will "gather and analyze" evidence of violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in order to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice in the future.

Norwegian judge Erik Mose is entrusted to head the commission. Previously he was President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, as well as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights.

The commission also included Jasminka Dzumhur, a human rights activist from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Pablo de Greiff (Colombia), a UN special rapporteur on promoting truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence, the media reported.

