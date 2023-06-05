National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

On May 30, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine registered a report on the results of the issue of interest-bearing unsecured bonds of Nova Poshta LLC series "D" with a total nominal amount of UAH 800 million without a public offer.

According to the commission's website, on May 25 it registered the results of an even larger issue, where the issuer of interest-bearing unsecured bonds of the "M" series with a nominal volume of UAH 10 billion was DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia, also without a public offer.

The state register of bond issues said that in the case of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia, the face value of one bond is UAH 100,000, while Nova Poshta has UAH 1,000.

The previous time DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia issued bonds in August 2016: some 25 issues of different series with a face value of UAH 1 million, two bonds each, however, in May 2018, the certificate of all issues became invalid.

Other data on the new issue of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia is not yet available.

Nova Poshta only in February 2023 completed the placement of series "C" bonds for UAH 800 million.

According to the information of Standard-Rating, which assigned the "uaAA" credit rating to the issue of Nova Poshta series "D" bonds, they are issued with maturity from January 27 to January 31, 2025 with quarterly interest payments and a nominal rate of 23% per annum.

It is indicated that 29% of the funds raised will be directed to support the issuer's operating capacity, some 25% to create safe places for the issuer's employees and 46% to investments in BDF containers, container ships and plastic containers for parcels.