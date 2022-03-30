Russian army commanders sending military instructors to fight in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

In connection with the need to recruit units that have suffered significant losses, the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to send military personnel from military support units and educational institutions to the war in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said Wednesday.

"In connection with the need to recruit units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation participating in the war against Ukraine and suffering significant losses, the military command of the enemy continues to send military personnel from military support units, including from educational institutions," the General Staff said.

The enemy suffered significant losses and, probably, temporarily abandoned the task of blocking Kyiv.

"Regrouping and focusing efforts on conducting an offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone. It is building up the system of logistics and logistics support for troops in the Donetsk and Tavryda directions," the General Staff said.

The enemy personnel are demoralized and have low motivation to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

"Thus, according to available information, the attempts of the Russian military command to mobilize volunteers do not have the support of the population. In particular, only 17 so-called volunteers were registered in Kaliningrad region," the General Staff said.