20:47 27.03.2022

Rada profile committee opposes opening ICRC office in Rostov-on-Don

The parliamentary committee on human rights is against the opening of a representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) for allegedly "more effective work" in eastern Ukraine.

"The committee categorically opposed the International Committee of the Red Cross' opening an office in Rostov-on-Don. Since this will not only contribute to the legitimization of "humanitarian corridors" on the territory of the Russian Federation, but will also become a kind of support for the forced abduction of Ukrainian citizens and their removal to the territory of the aggressor state," the relevant committee reports on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Sunday.

The committee noted that according to available information, the Russian occupiers have already forcibly taken several thousand residents of Mariupol to the territory of Russia.

"The captured residents of Mariupol were taken to filtration camps, where the occupiers checked people's phones and documents. After the check, some of the Mariupol residents were redirected to remote cities of Russia, the fate of others (residents) remains unknown," the report says.

The profile committee emphasized that these actions violate Article 49 of the Geneva Convention of August 12, 1949 on the protection of civilians in time of war and are another Russian war crime.

"In such circumstances, the ICRC must protect and help the affected citizens of Ukraine, and not take the side of the aggressor state and in some way contribute to the continuation of this crime. Therefore, we consider the intentions of the International Committee of the Red Cross to open an office ... in Rostov-on-Don unacceptable," the committee said in a statement.

The committee called on the leadership of the ICRC to change its mind and not support the forced removal of Ukrainian citizens to the territory of the occupying state.

