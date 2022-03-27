Facts

19:01 27.03.2022

More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

More than 6,500 people fleeing the war arrived in Zaporizhia in a day, Anatoliy Kurtev, the secretary of Zaporizhia City Council, said.

"In twelve days, 46,575 people were met in our city. Among them, there are 12,512 children," Kurtev wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

He noted that refugees in Zaporizhia receive the necessary assistance - accommodation, food, essentials, as well as professional medical and psychological assistance.

