15:45 25.03.2022

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

Washington plans to discuss further relations with Russia with partners in the G20, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

The President has made it clear that Russia cannot be a G20 member in good standing given what it has done, Sullivan said at a briefing. The United States also considered that Indonesia, as chair, may have a different opinion.

Therefore, the United States will discuss this issue with the rest of the G20 member countries, including Indonesia. The President made it clear that we want to respect the opinion of the presidency regarding how to consider the future path. At the moment, business with Russia in the G20 cannot be conducted as usual, Sullivan said.

The day before, US President Joe Biden said that he was in favor of expelling Russia from the G20, but at the same time he admitted that he might not achieve this goal.

